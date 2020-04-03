WTOL 11 Walleye Photo Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WTOL 11 Walleye Photo Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Ohio counties of Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Hancock, Henry, Defiance or Williams or the Michigan counties of Lenawee or Monroe. who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WTOL 11 Toledo, WUPW Toledo, TEGNA Inc., American Spirit media (“Sponsor”), and Toledo Walleye or Toledo Mud Hens Organization and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 3pm EST on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 and end at 10am EST on Friday, March 6, 2020. (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Text Message Entry: Send a text message with the word WALLEYE to 419-248-1100 to receive initial information about the contest. Then, send back a picture to the same number. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter via text message. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry. Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.

All entries must be submitted by 10am EST on Friday, March 6, 2020. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules.

Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing, from among all eligible entries, to be held on or about 10am EST on Friday, March 6, 2020. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds Grand Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Toledo Walleye Game on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Huntington Center. (ARV: $76). Transportation, taxes, and all other expenses not specified above as part of prize package are the sole responsibility of each Grand Prize Winner.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner(s) will be notified on or about 10am EST on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the telephone number used for entry via phone call or text message. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach Winner by phone after three (3) attempts or return of email as undeliverable may result in disqualification of Winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner may waive his or her right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit WTOL 11 offices at 730 N. Summit St., Toledo OH 43604 during normal business hours by Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12pm and will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to complete, sign and return the affidavit of release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Delivery of the prize will be arranged following Sponsor’s receipt of the fully executed affidavit of release. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all text message entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the wireless phone from which the entry is sent and all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which the entry is sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.