NEW ALBANY, Ohio — In honor of Bob and Jewell Evans' first date on Oct. 22 so many years ago, Bob Evans Restaurants is paying homage to the love story of its founders by giving three couples free date nights at the restaurant for an entire year.

In order to enter the promotion, participants will have to upload a photo and write a testimonial answering questions such as, "Did you have your first date at Bob Evans?" "Did you bond over biscuits?"

RELATED: Forget boring gingerbread - OREO presents the Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit

RELATED: This holiday season, you can wear your ugly sweater and eat it too with Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts

Three winners will be chosen at random to receive one ultra-special date night at their local Bob Evans with their loved one on a day of their choosing, including a personalized menu developed in partnership with Bob Evans for the couple’s special night out. The winning couples will also receive a Bob Evans gift card (valued at $600) that would allow them to continue enjoying date nights every month for an entire year.

Click here to participate in the giveaway

“The relationship between Bob and Jewell Evans has had such a huge impact on the way we do business, and the hospitality we strive to show our guests. Even while they were raising six children and building an iconic brand, they always found time for each other,” Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants, said. “As we introduce four new USDA Choice Steak entrees to our menu, we felt there was no better time to invite our guests to carve time out for loved ones – the Bob and Jewell way.”