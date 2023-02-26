Contest seeking amateur photographers

The Photo Arts Club of Toledo is holding their 35th annual photo contest and is accepting prints in 7 categories through March 15.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fancy yourself a photographer?

If you make less than 51% of your income from shooting photos, here is a contest just for you.

The Photo Arts Club of Toledo is holding their 35th annual Photo Contest through March 15.

The contest is limited to 500 entries so make sure to get your best snapshots in quick.

Metroparks Toledo Secor Metropark is co-sponsoring the event and providing the exhibit space, the Secor Center.

Photos will be on exhibition beginning March 25 and continuing every weekend until May 7 with the exception of Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday.

There will be cash prizes and ribbons for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners as well as a certificate for a La-Z-Boy chair with a value up to $599 for the Best of Show winner.

There are 7 categories for the contest:

People

Plants

Animals

Places

Open (including still life, abstracts, food, etc.)

Monochrome

The Christine Holliday Youth Division (17 and under)

Photos must be printed and securely matted with an entry label on the back.

You can turn in your prints at Kohne Camera (Monday – Saturday from 1 – 6 p.m.), the Metroparks Toledo Administrative Office at the Manor House in Wildwood Park Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.), or to the Phot Arts Club of Toledo Clubhouse at the Toledo Botanical Garden (on 3/5, 3/12 from noon – 4 p.m.)

There is an $8 fee for each photo that you submit with a limit of 15 photos per participant.

Click here for complete rules and registration forms.

