Consumers should shop early this holiday season as demand is high, supply is low

Businesses say they are anticipating shortages which will cause higher prices and many items to be unavailable.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Yes, it is mid-September, and we are talking about holiday shopping.

While Thursday marks exactly 100 days until Christmas, experts say some consumers are already getting their lists together to ensure they get that gift they want for their loved ones.

While that might sound strange to some, it is actually what experts are encouraging people to do. Businesses say they are anticipating shortages which will cause higher prices and many items to be unavailable.

"The articles that are being published now are talking about people are putting gifts in storage and buying them as early as August and September to make sure they get those gifts that they want," said Matt Kramer, the national sector leader of retail for KPMG.

"Which is really unusual. People like to enjoy the fall holidays just as much as the winter holidays. Start early and certainly get some additional gift requests and have more than one choice for the people you love and care about."

Kramer says the overall survey was positive and reveals executives say retails sales are expected to be around seven percent when normally they are around three to four percent.

According to CNN Business, toy makers say their products will be harder to find and more expensive this holiday season. They say the demand will be there, but the product, well that's another story.

