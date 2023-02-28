Consumers Energy says they hope to have power restored to nearly all of the state on Wednesday.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy has restored nearly 90% of Michigan's power after the state was hit by two ice storms within a week, officials say.

There were 385,000 residents affected by outages, Consumers says. Over 2,000 lineworkers worked days to restore power.

Crews focused on hard-hit areas like Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties. They'll soon head up toward Grand Rapids, over to Big Rapids, and across the Flint area.

“We know the communities we serve are ready to move on from Mother Nature’s fury, and we are, too. Our crews – and crews from four other states – remain focused on getting the lights back on for as many people as possible, as safely and as soon as possible,” said Jeff Shingler, a Consumers Energy officer.

“We are humbled by the faith so many people are putting in us to provide power their homes and businesses. This work is all about people and all about communities.”

Consumers Energy is thanking people of Lenawee County, on Wednesday by providing two free community breakfasts.

Residents should always stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire or anything touching a downed wire for their safety. You can report one by calling 911 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy reminds residents of the following safety tips:

Be careful while crews continue to work along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1, a free statewide service, if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in their community, including warming centers.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

