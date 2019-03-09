TOLEDO, Ohio — A new park is coming to east Toledo between the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and the Craig Street Bridge.

Currently, there are 17 Metroparks in the Greater Toledo area, each of them unique in their own way.

This new park is named Glass City Metropark, taking after the city of Toledo's unofficial nickname.

Major construction won't begin for another few months, although we will be seeing dirt getting moved to build a sledding hill for use during winter months.

"About a year from now, we should be wrapping things up and getting close with phase one, which will include a kayak cove, an enclosed building and a trail with a pedestrian bridge over main street connecting to International park," said Toledo Metroparks Spokesperson Scott Carpenter.

Glass City Park is expected to be a year-round use park. Once completed, it take up 70 acres.

Metroparks said their end goal is to be able to have all their parks connected to each other.

