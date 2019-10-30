TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council approved more than $42,000 to cover the cost of getting a contractor to make repairs after a power outage this summer.

The outage happened in June leaving some places without power for days.

The goal is to get the money back through insurance, but the project remains incomplete.

Bleak House Coffee used to sit right near the intersection of Adams and Superior Street, where the construction is taking place. Now, its owner has brought the business to west Toledo, in part because of construction.

"Those kinds of situations don't help the local businesses, construction should meet the deadlines or maybe there should be some kind of penalty system," owner of the Curious Cat Cafe, Darko Vidovic, said.

The new location has been open for months, without the headaches of unknown construction and traffic flow. The city doesn't have an exact date for when construction will be complete.

The administration released a statement saying, "We're currently working with... Kokosing to determine the schedule of completion."

The goal is to be done by the end of November, but permanent pavement won't be going in until spring. Vidovic said the unknowns of construction were one of a few major reasons he moved his business elsewhere.

"I couldn't find out what is two-year construction plan, what is three-year construction plan that we can look at and say do we stay or do we move, do we adjust the hours?" Vidovic said.

Vidocvic was already looking at leaving, the construction just sped up the process.

"We kind of made a decision pretty fast to leave. From the day we decided to leave downtown to the day we actually executed it was probably a week or so," Vidovic said.

Now, the new coffee shop is in west Toledo right near the University of Toledo campus. Vidovic said he doesn't have to worry about construction, has a larger space and has more customers coming in throughout the day.