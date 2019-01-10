TOLEDO, Ohio — An operator was thrown to the ground after a piece of construction equipment suddenly tipped over near the Hollywood Casino Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. while crews were working on a project on I-75.

A spokesperson with the Toledo Fire Department said that the operator was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation identified that person as a contractor's employee.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the equipment to tip over. We will continue to keep you updated.

