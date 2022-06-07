More construction coming to Talmadge Road

City council approved a new road work and resurfacing project that would be done in west Toledo between two busy intersections.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More orange barrels could be in your future.

Toledo City Council is looking to make some road repairs and it could impact your drive through west Toledo.

A new road work and resurfacing project for Talmadge Road was approved by council Tuesday.

The planned construction spans the length of Talmadge Road between Laskey and Alexis roads, also crossing through residential intersections.

These are busy intersections and it would have an impact on people's commutes, however, work wouldn't start on the project until 2024.

With the approval from council, the city will contribute $49,000 to the project, with most of the funding coming from Lucas County.

The total project has an estimated cost of around $717,000.

