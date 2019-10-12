LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A 911 Planning Committee has officially approved the consolidation of 911 communications in Lucas County.

The vote was passed 4-1.

This means 911 dispatchers from Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Maumee, Oregon and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office will move to the emergency services building in downtown Toledo.

The 911 Planning Committee believes this will streamline emergency responses and increase public safety.

All 911 calls would be handled through one center with one set of emergency response policies.

"If you look at jurisdictions right now, there is down time for call takers and dispatchers, but if we merge together, we bring that all together, we can staff the appropriate number for the appropriate call volume countywide,” Matt Heyrman said, public safety director for the county.

Toledo’s 911 center is fully staffed 24/7, answering 82 percent of Lucas County’s 911 calls per year. While smaller towns like Maumee and Sylvania only account for two percent of the county’s calls, leaders believe the merge would alleviate the operational and funding disparities between Toledo and the five smaller municipalities.

