TOLEDO, Ohio — With the recent high temperatures, many are cranking up the air conditioners in their homes. However, doing so will make your bill rise just like the temperatures.

Energy leaders said there are several ways you can be conscious of your bill while staying safe and cool.



"This is one of the hottest months in the past six years,” spokesperson for Consumers Energy Debra Dodd said. “And we're actually projecting that our customers with air conditioning units could see a bill that could be as much as 40% more for this month."



People in Toledo said they were running their air conditioning, but are trying to be mindful while doing it with fear of what their bill might look like at the end of the month.

"I'm a little bit nervous about it because I have a pool as well,” Don Adamski said. “So that combined bill could be pretty high. So, that's why we're kind of... we're actually talking about it."



Some families said they make strategic decisions to avoid the hefty bill.



"We're doing our best to just go on vacation and leave it turned off and not deal with it," Paul Beskid of Bowling Green said.



"We kind of just like leave it where it is most of the time,” his wife Rachel Beskid said. “But I would say that we turn it down like make it cooler at night for comfort and then in the day we can like handle it being a little warmer."



These are things Consumers Energy representatives said can save you money. They also suggest you use a smart thermostat for better control, have a clean filter, seal leaks and cracks around your home that can let cool air escape and more. Another thing they want energy users to know, is that when you increase the temperature you save money and it may be more than you'd think.



"One degree that you dial up can save one to three percent on your energy costs and that could be really important this month when you're using so much extra energy," Dodd said.



The Department of Energy suggests you set your thermostat at 78 degrees at your home, but some said that seemed like too much.



"That's high for me,” said Phil Beskid. “I'm usually at 75 I think and I thought I was doing pretty good."



Consumers Energy serves 1.7 million electric customers in Michigan. Their spokesperson said that while all of these things will help reduce your bill, it's all about whatever works for you as long as your safe.

While some in the area are already nervous about how much their bill will be at the end of this sizzling hot month, Consumers Energy representatives said they do have help available.



"We've got a variety of resources and payment arraignments that can help you,” Dodd said. “Also, you can always dial 211. "



First Energy officials said they too offer options for customers who find a bill that seems too much to handle.

Some other tips they recommend include using fans, run ceiling fans counter clockwise, close your blinds that face direct sunlight and avoid using heat producing items like an oven or dryer.