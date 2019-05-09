TOLEDO, Ohio — After Toledo's vote to allow the mayor to enter into a regional water agreement, the city is beginning phase two of it's projects while more municipalities are getting ready to vote.

This new phase includes a new program called "conservation metering." The idea is if you are at risk of getting your water shut off, you can sign up for the program, receive financial counseling and a special meter will be installed in your house.

"You'll still have water for humanitarian purposes such as brushing your teeth, washing your face. It's not going to be a full flow as you would normally get, but it'll be a reduced flow," Director of Utilities Ed Moore said.

Moore said he remembers what it was like worrying about the water getting shut off when he was a kid growing up in Toledo, so he wants this program to help keep the water on as people get back on their feet financially.

"And then we'll try to help you out, manage your bill, we'll get you into some financial counseling. If you apply to be part of that program, then you can apply for a conservation meter versus immediate shutoff," Moore said.

He hopes it will help slow a spiral into more issues going forward.

"You shut off water to a property, they're uninhabitable. The health department could come in and declare that home uninhabitable and that puts people out of their house," Moore said.

This is just one of the programs being discussed in phase two of the regional water agreement in Toledo. Also included are the rebate programs that currently exist like the senior homestead discount.

"With the elimination of the minimum charges, the monthly billing, all of this, our goal is to have it in place by January 1, 2020," Moore said.

