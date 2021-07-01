Congresswoman Kaptur gives her testimony of when the Capitol was breached

"We began to hear bangs at the doors, we saw the speaker and VP Pence escorted, it was unclear why," U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, was inside the U.S. Capitol building listening to testimony when rioters flooded the halls and began pounding to get inside the U.S. Senate chamber.

"We began to hear bangs at the doors, we saw the speaker and VP (Vice President Mike) Pence escorted, it was unclear why," she said.

Kaptur talked to WTOL 11 Wednesday night, just before returning to Electoral College certification.

She said she and other members of Congress were kept safe by Capitol police and escorted to a safe location. Kaptur added the violent rioters will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

A source has just shared with me that the member on the floor in the chamber in this picture on the cover of the @nytimes web is @RepMarcyKaptur. I can confirm it’s her by the suit she wore in our zoom interview tonight and her description of what happened. #ElectoralCollege pic.twitter.com/WKazsHJeyD — Mel Andrews (@immelandrews) January 7, 2021

When asked about invoking the 25th Amendment and Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, she said doesn't want to inject more controversy into the peaceful transition of power until the job is done.

Kaptur also released the following statement through her office about the incident:

“This is a horrific day for American democracy and liberty. My deepest gratitude goes out to the selfless men and women of the Capitol Police for keeping my colleagues and our public servants safe. The attack on the U.S. Capitol today is an assault on democracy, decency and our Constitution. Those who have stoked and perpetuated this violence must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Such lawless behavior will not be allowed to prevent our constitutional mandate. I look forward to Congress reconvening and completing its work to certify America’s vote and to doing the work we must to heal this nation.”