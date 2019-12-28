TOLEDO, Ohio — More help is on the way for states to combat the opioid epidemic and more.

Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman sponsored a bill called the Combating Meth and Cocaine Ace. It will now allow states more flexibility in spending opioid response grant funding. This comes as many states, including Ohio, are seeing a drop in traditional opioid overdoses but a resurgence in drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine.

"This will make an impact in communities all across the country," said Sergeant Steve Rogers, who help's lead Lucas County Sheriff's Office DART team (Drug Abuse Response Team).

Local law enforcement and recovery service officials believe the change will allow them to use federal funds to cover more services for substance issues other than opioids.

"We're talking about treatment access, detox services, residential treatment services, recovery housing services," Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County executive director Scott Sylak said, "you know, peer supporter services, so there's a wide variety of services that will now be available to individuals with other diagnoses."

Sgt. Rogers said Toledo has not seen a spike in methamphetamine like other Ohio counties and states, but this funding change prepares them for anything.

"Lucas County is fortunate enough right now that we have not really seen a dramatic increase in meth on the streets," he said, "doesn't mean that it won't eventually make its way up here."

Sylak notes the bill helps eliminate more of the stigma around addiction and a discrimination in funding that will allow them to treat all victims.

"When someone walks in the door, you want to treat the symptoms," he said. "You want to treat the individual. And regardless if they walk in with methamphetamine abuse or cocaine abuse or marijuana dependents or opioid dependents, we just want to provide quality treatment services."

Officials added this change was necessary to keep up with the changing crisis. The new flexibility for funding will take effect January 1.

