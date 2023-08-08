Many students like to look their best when it’s time to head back to school, and the 'Confident Kids' event makes sure foster kids aren't left out.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many students like to look their best when it’s time to head back to school, and an event coming up next week will make sure we’re not leaving out our foster and adopted children as we gear up for the return to class. The annual Confident Kids event is back.

Jhourney is a 10-year-old girl whom the 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew met while she was getting her hair braided. She expressed how getting her hair done, “makes me feel good about myself. It makes me feel beautiful.”

That’s the goal at the third annual Confident Kids event coming up Aug. 19 in Grand Rapids.

Karol Maurer is the director of development and community outreach for Catholic Charities West Michigan and she said, “We have over 40 different braiders, barbers and stylists that graciously volunteer their time.”

The event offers free hairdos, school supplies and giveaways, aiming to empower foster and adopted kids and, of course, make sure they’re ready for school.

“The children in care, especially in foster care, they have already gone through extreme trauma in their lives and back to school time is a nervous time for anyone, especially for these kids in care,” said Maurer.

The event wouldn’t be possible without those who donate their time.

Maurer said, “We have volunteers that are coming up year, after year, after year.”

Volunteers like Requita White, who said, “When you get your hair done it just makes you feel good. Like, okay, I’m looking good, feeling good.”

She’s been volunteering since the very first Confident Kids event.

“My first year, I did five heads and the styles typically range anywhere from $60 to $100,” said White as she shared how, “Braiding is like a passion of mine, I like to do it. This is like peace for me. So, to do it for a person in need versus like just a want, it just feels good.”

Jhourney is not in foster care. She’s White’s client and was there at the home salon getting her hair braided at the time of this story. With her mom’s permission to take part in the interview, Jhourney said she understands the importance of a fresh new ‘do.

“Everybody needs their hair done. Everybody should feel good about themselves. Everybody just needs to feel beautiful.”

For West Michigan families with foster or adopted children, reach out to your case worker if you’re interested in attending the Confident Kids event.

The kids will not only be able to get their hair done, but there will also be snow cones, Chick-fil-A gift cards, school supplies and all sorts of kids activities.



If you’re interested in volunteering as a hair stylist or just to help out with the event, visit the Confident Kids event website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.