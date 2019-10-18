TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire crews are fighting a two-alarm at a condo community in west Toledo.

The fire is happening at Northington Condominiums on W. Alexis Rd.

Eight fire engines are at the scene to fight the fire and make sure it doesn't spread. It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

One neighbor told WTOL she heard someone scream, "Your house is on fire!" causing her to run out of the building and call 911.

Alexis Road between Harvest and Clover is closed due to the fire. Drivers can detour by taking Talmadge to Laskey to Secor.

