Clinton Street Bridge in Defiance reaching final stages

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Clinton Street Bridge in Defiance has been closed for the majority of the year. But the good news is, construction of the new bridge is nearly complete.

The road deck of the new Clinton Street Bridge is finally done. A few weeks ago, construction crews took 16 hours to pour the concrete over the new bridge, and let it cure the following week.

Now, the sidewalks are being finished, along with the roadway approaches.

So moving forward, crews will finish laying asphalt along Clinton Street leading up to the bridge, and the wall barriers will be installed next week.

The final touches will be completed next spring, but the full infrastructure of the bridge itself is expected to hold traffic within six weeks.

"We're still looking for the first week of December to open the road to the public. Like I said, you can see behind me, we just need to finish and tighten, and just do some paving, and then we're good to go," project engineer Bashar Kanouh said.

Bashar said that the work that needs to be completed next spring won't be impacting traffic too much, and they may only need to close one or two lanes of traffic at a time.

RELATED: Southbound I-75 at I-280 opens ahead of schedule

RELATED: $99,000 Maumee traffic study aims to examine, alleviate congestion by Conant Street