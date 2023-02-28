Officials address concerns over Sandusky County facility receiving water from East Palestine site

Sandusky County officials say that vinyl chloride, the dangerous chemical that was stored on the derailed train, has only been detected in small amounts.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Sandusky County addressed concerns from the public Tuesday after it was announced that a nearby hazardous chemical site -- Vickery Deepwater Waste Treatment Facility -- would be receiving liquid waste from the East Palestine train derailment in early February.

County commissioners and emergency management leaders claimed the liquid waste being brought in is runoff water from the firefighter's hoses, some firefighting foam and ground and surface water from the surrounding area.

They said it all has been tested before and after it left the contaminated area, but out of an abundance of caution, it will be kept deep in the storage wells of the Vickery Environmental, Inc. plant.

The hazardous distribution site has been in operation since the 1970s and stores a variety of potentially dangerous liquids.

The wells that the water will be stored in go about 3,000 feet below the surface, and the county leaders say geologists and the EPA have determined they're too deep to allow any seepage into the surrounding groundwater.

The plant currently receives three to four loads a day of the East Palestine water.

Sandusky County Emergency Management Director Lisa Kuelling said that any vinyl chloride, the dangerous chemical that was stored on the Norfolk Southern train, has only been detected in minute amounts.

"Their facility is not built to take straight chemical," Kuelling said of the Vickery Environmental facility. "Anything that would be pumped off in a rail car or anything held off in a containment pond, they couldn't take ... Their facility isn't built for that."