Conant Street construction has businesses and residents divided

The city of Maumee's administrator Patrick Burtch is aware of the concerns of the residents, but says change is necessary for growth and says his colleagues agree.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The construction on Conant Street in Maumee has been a controversial topic for years with businesses and residents divided over how they feel about it.

City of Maumee administrator Patrick Burtch said construction for Conant Street itself is expected to be done by the Fourth of July. While it may not look like it now, Burtch said, it is all for the better to improve the look and atmosphere of the area.

Crews plan to finish the 50-acre development within the surrounding areas later this year. Burtch said he is well aware of the construction headaches and said it is an inconvenient, but necessary, change for growth.

"You wouldn't dare to live in a house for 30 years and not do anything," he said. "You wouldn't do (nothing) to an uptown, you wouldn't do that to downtown Toledo, which is why people are starting to wake up."

The plan is following the Strong Town Model, which focuses on creating a space to make people feel comfortable. He said that when people see an area they perceive looks nicer, they treat it better.

He also said people slow down more which creates a safer environment.

It may seem like it adds onto the commute but Burtch said it's not by much, from his own research.

"Ford Street to downtown Toledo, in lowering your speed limit, has been reduced to 67 seconds," he said. "People, unfortunately, don't do those calculations."

Businesses in the area are split on the decision as some are optimistic about what's to come in hopes of gaining more customers. Others said it has affected them and caused more stress than good.

Jason Peters is the owner of Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy and said he is all for the change.

"It's a little tough to go through it, but when it's done and I can see the end result, it's going to benefit us with new clean sidewalks and fresh landscaping," he said. "I think it's going to attract new businesses and customers."

But those at Spoiled Too have had to change the way they do business. Despite being a business focused on decreasing stress through types of CBD products, it's actually doing the opposite for sales associate Gina Pace and her customers.

"Shipping it out for people because they don't want to come in the store and the people that do want to come in, some of them we have discussed, so they pull right up, we take their products out to them," Pace said.

Pace said she would have wished there would have been more communication with businesses like hers before the construction began.

Burtch said he is open to hearing the concerns of residents and will sit down with anyone at any time. You can contact him at the city of Maumee's website at this link.