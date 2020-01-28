TOLEDO, Ohio — Conagra Brands announced on Wednesday it is expanding and investing in its facility in Archbold, a move executives expect it will add 100 new jobs.

The company is investing $40 million to add a new production line to its northwest plant, which currently employs about 370 workers.

"We and our partners at RGP (Regional Growth Partnership) welcome Conagra's decision to choose Archbold for its new production line," JobsOhio Vice President and Head of Economic Development Dana Saucier said. "Conagra processes some of the world's most recognizable food brands, and we appreciate the company's ongoing partnerships it expands talent from Ohio."

The project will allow the company to optimize its expanded network of facilities, which grew upon its acquisition of Pinnacle Foods last year, according to Archbold plant manager, Ron Corkins.

He also added that the plant’s current workforce as one of the key reasons for Conagra’s decision to expand in Fulton County.

“Without question, our employees are a driving force in the success of this plant,” Corkins said. “Their continuous improvement and commitment to the growth of this company are major assets that we don’t take for granted.”

With headquarters in Chicago, Conagra employs more than 18,000 people at 50 locations across the country, and in Canada and Mexico. Some of the iconic brands in its portfolio include Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Duncan Hines, Banquet, Marie Callender’s, Slim Jim, DAVID, Chef Boyardee and Gardein.

Along with JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership and the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation worked collaboratively in moving this project forward. Conagra is expected to begin production on the new line in the spring of 2021.