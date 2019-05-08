PORT CLINTON, Ohio — With high water levels in Lake Erie causing recent flooding in Port Clinton, the city is trying to move forward with a plan to hopefully fix their flooding problem for good.

City leaders aimed at developing a plan to not only recover from the flood damage, but to prevent it from recurring.

The comprehensive plan highlights all of the city's storm sewer, and sanitary sewer lines that desperately need to be upgraded. Tied into the project are also all of the city streets that need to be resurfaced as well.

"Eighty five percent of our streets need to be replaced. Which is an incredible, overwhelming amount," Port Clinton Mike Snider said.

Early estimates to fix everything is coming in at upwards of $80 million. A steep price tag, but the mayor said he knows this is a problem that needs to be fixed for the city to continue to grow.

Snider said this project would go down as the largest infrastructure investment in town since the city was founded in 1828.

"It's well overdue, it's something that should have been taken care of decades ago, and a revolving plan. But, theses are the cards we were dealt, this legacy issue is something we've got to deal with," he said.

The Port Clinton City Administration and City Council will be working together to figure out the ballot language to put the first $20 million of this infrastructure project before voters next year.