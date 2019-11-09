TOLEDO, Ohio — For eight months, the Public Transportation Community Task Force researched and spoke with the community on ways to improve our public transportation.

The group was comprised of 15 community members who took the time to analyze the current state of TARTA and how to improve it for the future. They presented their final report to Lucas County commissioners on Tuesday.

The task force group and the commissioners understand how important the public transportation system is to our community and want to help initiate some change.

"I hope that at the end of the day, our community can realize that the property tax we've had on owners to fund TARTA is not working," the task force chair, Bruce Baumhower said.

Commissioner Tina Wozniak said she believes that community group input was needed to get transportation back on track. And, according to the group and their report, there are hurdles to face for the future but, the commissioners fully support their findings.

"One of them is quite a bold change; it's to move from property tax to sales tax, to create a new fleet of buses that are innovative and new and make sure that route are so much better than they have been over the last several years. In order to get some of these implemented, we need to have very strong and visionary leadership," Commissioner Wozniak said.

Wozniak said the information in this report is vital to improving our area's transportation.

