Community rallies together against recent gun violence in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo community came together Sunday to try to put an end to the recent violence, especially against youth.

People marched up Dorr Street from Detroit to City Park protesting the recent shootings that have led to the death of ten people so far in August.

"It's sad, it's sad. People are hurting," community activist Julian Mack said.

"A lot of teens involved. That's our future," rally organizer Malik Smith said. "If we don't have them, what are we going to have?"

Seven of the ten Toledo homicides in August have involved victims under the age of 30.

"A lot of teens dying, a lot of teens going to jail," Smith said. "I'm trying to stop that, stop them from getting in trouble, stop them from going to jail, stop them from doing anything."

Smith grew up in Central Toledo and said it's difficult to see kids turning to the streets. He wants them to see there's a better way. But organizers also say there needs to be more resources given to kids.

"We also wanted to show a united front that we're standing against violence," Mack said, "and calling for adequate resources for our community so we can do more to protect ourselves."

Community members stressed the pandemic has made it harder to find programs and places to engage the youth. They said while policing is needed to help with the problem, more policing and more officers is not the key fix.

"This is a public signal to the community that we care and we want to do more to stop it," Mack said, "but systemically we have to look at handling these issues at the root of the problems as opposed to just treating the symptoms."