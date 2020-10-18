Community rallies for a kid's 'Bed Blitz' build

"Let's Build" is a nonprofit organization that provides beds for children in need between the ages of 3 and 17.

Volunteers from around the community woke up and showed up for the first ever "Bed Blitz" Saturday morning. It's an opportunity to help children in need of a place to sleep.

"We're doing is giving away 105 beds to the kids that are on our waiting list currently we have almost 900 children on our waitlist that are waiting for a bed," said director of marketing of Let's Build, Dan Pellizzari.

Members of the organization say having a good place to rest is essential for good health.

"Where a child doesn't have a good place to rest their head every night it creates a lot of problems for them they don't sleep well they don't perform well in school it brings self-esteem issues as well," added Pellizzari.

Everything from comforters to stuffed animals to pillows and even the wood that the beds are made out of is provided by donations and built by volunteers.

"I don't have kids so I'm happy to help the folks that have them and just need a little extra help," said volunteer Karyn Selle.