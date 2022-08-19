Community outrage over Bellevue High School removing stall locks from bathroom doors

Parents and students in the Bellevue School District are voicing their concerns after learning the high school bathrooms don't have locks on the doors anymore.

BELLEVUE, Ohio — Bellevue High School parents, students and alumni spoke out against the decision to remove all locks from bathroom stalls of student bathrooms. They say some of the boys bathroom stalls don't even have doors. The community attended a Bellevue School Board meeting to voice their concerns.

The high school administrating staff have met with students, more than once, to hear the concerns against the change. They ultimately decided that it was in the best interest of students to keep the locks off the doors. However, numerous community members said that answer, was not good enough.

Katelyn Adkins, sophomore at Bellevue, said she found out about the doors over the summer.

"We came here for color guard camp. We went to go use our break, to use the bathroom and do whatever. Then we figured out it had no lock. So, I had to hold doors for the girls," Adkins said.

Joria Kidd is a freshman, she said not having any locks on the doors creates this major sense of discomfort.

"You can walk in at any time. Someone can just push the door open," Kidd said.

Ash Folds is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He said not having locks in a school he already does not feel safe in, makes things very hard. He's scared to go to school.

"I'm using the bathroom and someone can just go right into my stall and say beat me up, take photos. They can do whatever," Folds said.

Jessica Jarrett is a Junior this year, she took a video of one set of stalls were the door swings open both ways. Without a lock, there is no stopping the door from opening on either side.

She said in this safety climate, no locks creates a hazard.

"If there were to be a school shooting, we have been taught to go to the bathroom, if the classrooms were locked. To stand on the toilets but now we can't do that," said Jarrett.

These students are filled with fear, vulnerability, helplessness and truly completely exposed. Parents echoed their concerns, as well as adding their own.

"What was the school's goal? To stop the vaping and start the raping?"

"I personally will say if somebody walks in on my child, I will be the first one to contact a lawyer."

"If someone opens the door on my daughter in her most vulnerable position, that's not right. It's not fair."

Well before this school board meeting administrators did send out a message that stood by their choice to keep the locks off the doors for safety.

Parents were not buying it.

"You spend all this money on security cameras on the buses. You tell me, you guys don't watch that stuff on the way in? See kids vaping on the way in to school. You could have caught them right there coming off the bus."

After every one who wanted to speak had spoken, the board thanked them for coming out and telling them the issue. However, Bellevue School Board President Stephen Rucker said since the school administration made this decision, the board was not able to make an overruling vote on the doors locks. People simply walked out. Some threatened to take their children out of the school and have them attend classes online.

Neither Rucker or Bellevue School Superintendent Troy Roth were upset. In fact, both said they were proud of the community for coming to the meeting and supporting their kids.

"Typically on tough issues like these, you expect people to come out and say something at the meetings and they don't. But, it definitely was nice to hear the voices, especially those of the young people. How passionate they were. I'm glad they came out," said Rucker.

"It's not a problem that's unique to Bellevue. Restrooms are a problem, you know, all over the country with it becoming a gathering space. We want to get back to the restroom being used for its intended purpose and not a place for kids to hang out," said Roth.