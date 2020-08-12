Community members rally for return of school athletics

A group of protesters marched in downtown Toledo Monday, trying to get the attention of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

A group of protesters marched in downtown Toledo Monday, trying to get the attention of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. The group, composed of parents and students, wants the order banning sports reversed.

Over 70 people marched from the parking garage on N. Superior Street to N. Erie Street, where the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is located. Those who marched wanted to voice their frustration over the order to pause sports.

Protesters said they feel like they're being punished despite doing everything right and added that athletics is good for students to build a structure and physical exercise. Their whole effort is to encourage the health department to reverse the order.

Toledo-Lucas County Board of Health President Dr. Johnathon Ross previously said he understands the frustration parents, coaches and students feel. He noted schools have not been a source of significant COVID-19 spread. But he pointed to the increasing cases in our community, saying if the virus does get into the schools it'll spread like wildfire.

Northview basketball coach Jeremy McDonald, who participated in the rally, says this order is unfair

"We just think that kids, their role as spreaders (it's not) as much to the effect of adults. If you're going to allow adults to go to bars and restaurants and places, it doesn't make sense to shut down kids when they are doing structured activities," he said.

There’s no word yet on if the health department will consider reversing the order. But the Lucas County Regional Board of Health will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. via zoom.