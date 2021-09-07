Pool party to double as gun violence talkback event

The anti-gun violence pool party runs from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Navarre Park. There will be free food, a DJ and an open discussion with kids on gun violence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Young people have a chance to talk about the recent gun violence they've witnessed this year at a pool party on Saturday.

This comes after a 17-year-old was killed and 11 people were shot during a block party celebrating the Fourth of July.

Community leaders, along with Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook, are inviting kids to the pool at Navarre Park to hear what they have to say about the violence and how it can be stopped.

Judge Cook says she's been participating in teen summits the past few years.

Often times, adults don't think about the impact the violence itself is having on the kids' daily lives. She says it influences where they go outside, when they go outside, and even how long they can stay out.

Judge Cook says many kids feel like their voice is not heard and we need to start listening to them if we're going to solve this.

"When you start to listen to children have to process, to be in fear just to go for a bike ride, that's what I started to see when I had conversations with them," said Cook. "They really just wanted to be kids. They wanted to play. They wanted to ride their bikes. They wanted to not fear that they could get shot. So it's not just an adult problem, it's a kid problem."

The event will have free food, live music and a DJ and an open discussion with kids in attendance about what they're seeing in their neighborhoods and what needs to be done to stop it.