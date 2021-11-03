Community holding spaghetti dinner to help save Keeler's Korner, show support following devastating fire

The Berkey landmark of over 100 years was gutted by a fire in September. The Keelers lived upstairs and lost everything.

BERKEY, Ohio — Flames ripped through Keeler's Korner store in Berkey back in September and the community is determined to help it rise from the ashes with a fundraiser Saturday.

The fire not only gutted the smalltown corner store; it left a community in mourning for a place that had become part of their everyday routines.

Cups of coffee in the morning while catching up on gossip with the farmers, ice cream after school and a place to buy ice-cold beer in the evening.

But it was so much more than that. It was also home to the Keeler family themselves, who lived upstairs and lost everything.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

The community has worked tirelessly since, helping clean up the devastation and supporting the store and the Keelers. While the building was gutted, the exterior walls still stood. There's hope that Keeler's Korner might recover -- and all of Berkey wants to make that happen.

On Saturday, the community is holding a spaghetti dinner to benefit the Keeler family and to honor Keeler's Korner, with the hope of bringing their landmark back to life.

The dinner will take place in the barn behind Keeler's Korner, located at 12290 Sylvania-Metamora Rd. in Berkey, at the corner of N. Berkey Southern Road.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. There's also a bar for cash donations, 50/50 and basket raffles.

The spaghetti dinner starts at 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend.

If you can't make it out, you can still support Keeler's Korner and the Keeler family through the verified GoFundMe at this link: Help Rebuild Keeler's Korner in Berkey Ohio.