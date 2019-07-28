The community came together on Saturday to help raise funds for a brave 29-year-old Holland woman who's in the battle of her life.

Ashley Carver was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012. The good news is, she's learned she's been approved for a stem cell transplant. However, the procedure will cost $130,000 in bills not covered by her medical insurance.

On Saturday, friends and family held a fundraiser to defray costs.

Carver said the procedure is not a cure, but doctors have told her the MS will go into remission. She said she is grateful for all the support she has received.

"It means a lot because I don't talk about it that much. So when I do, and I see there's a lot of people I'm close to — and not close to— that care, it really does mean a lot," she said.

Two accounts have been set up for Carver. One is at Fifth Third Bank and the other online at GoFundMe. Both are called "Stem Cells For Ashley."