Community groups raise over $2,200 for families of Tanglewood Apartments fire

The event, held at Wheelin' on the Rocks in west Toledo, was organized by the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers and the Toledo Hemp Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nearly two months after a fire destroyed an entire apartment complex in south Toledo, families are still feeling the effects.

Local businesses are continuing to help the families of Tanglewood Apartments long after the flames have been extinguished.

The fire on March 31 was one of the most devastating fires in recent Toledo history.

No one was hurt but more than two dozen families were displaced.

Wheelin' on the Rocks and the Toledo Hemp Center joined forces with the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers to help out, raising $2,226 Sunday for the affected families.

"When you have to start all the way over, you know you need help," said Wheelin' on the Rocks owner Chrissy Antoine, "and that's what we're here for."

Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler says he knows what it feels like to be affected by a fire because it happened to his family home.

He's helped raise over $4000 with the Buffalo Soldiers to go toward the Tanglewood families since the fire.

"It is what it is, but I felt like I needed to return the favor to these people that needed me," said Spitler, "because they lost everything."

Sunday's event had raffles, live music, a dunking tank, and even live wood carving.

Fred LeFebvre with the Buffalo Soldiers says some of the families are still without a home, so the event means a lot to them.

"To see them, and see they realize that somebody out there cared," he said.

The Buffalo Soldiers will distribute the money to the families still in need and may plan more events in the future.