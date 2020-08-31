Community group voices opposition to I-475 widening project

Concerned Citizens for Toledo is calling for the project to be dropped, citing it as "outrageous, expensive and irresponsible."

TOLEDO, Ohio — A project to widen parts of I-475 is facing some backlash from the community. Concerned Citizens of Toledo is calling for the project to be canned altogether. It believes the project is unnecessary and could do more bad than good for some neighborhoods.

Peggy Daley-Masternak, coordinator for CCT, believes the Ohio Department of Transportation's push to add a third lane on I-475 from U.S. 23 to Douglas Road is outrageous and irresponsible.

The project carries a price tag of up to $175 million, which including $32 million for widening bridges. Some of those bridges, Daley-Masternak said were redone as recently as last year.

"All bridges will need to be widened and some lengthened," said Daley-Masternak, "so we're going to be tearing out work as you can see that was recently done to make this happen."

ODOT's feasibility study shows the project is needed to accommodate congestion, especially during peak afternoon hours. But officials have said it's also anticipating economic development coming to the area.

Widen | Interchange (Road) | Traffic PUBLIC MEETING August 12, 2020 4:00-5:00 pm I-475 East/West Widening Feasibility Study - US 23 to Douglas Road Sylvania Township, City of Toledo, Lucas County, Ohio ODOT Project: LUC-475-9.60 PID 108778 * Reduce congestion along I-475 during peak periods. * Decrease crashes along I-475. * Improve design deficiencies as necessary.

And when Daley-Masternak asked what specific projects it's for, she said she didn't like the answer.

"We don't know of any planned development in Toledo but Amazon is coming. We're doing this for Amazon?" Daley-Masternak said.

She said ODOT has not been very open to public comments. A public comment period runs until September 11.

But people in neighborhoods along the project area are worried about things like a decrease in property value and right of way acquisitions.

"We are asking ODOT to really reconsider what they're doing here right now is our bottom line," said Daley-Masternak, "and certainly expand the opportunity for public input."

She stressed with the effects of the pandemic reaching every corner of the city, the project is a waste of money and should be put on hold for now. State money for these projects, she said, should be reallocated for local roads.

"Rewrite the formula, take some of this waste, that's what it is," she said, "and put it back into the community where they really, really need it the most."