PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The community near Fantasy Acres is helping a family rebuild after a fire ripped through the place in Middleton Township.

"It's always been a busy, active place and a very welcoming place," Beth Turner said about Fantasy Acres.

Turner has a lot of memories from the farm on Roachton Road.

"I boarded my horses there as a kid. I've given horseback riding lessons there. I did 4-H there," she said.

She still helps teach one of the programs based on Fantasy Acres. But she said so much more happens there.

"It's made such an impact on so many people's lives. I mean, there's horseback riding lessons. Kids do birthday parties there. She's done things for local community members like the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts," Turner said.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon and quickly spread. The State Fire Marshal's Office has taken over the investigation, looking into what may have sparked the flames. Right now, the cause is undetermined.

Four horses and a donkey died. Turner said so much more was lost.

"A lot of property that was in there that was destroyed. Tack, grooming supplies, all of their feed for the animals. Chickens, guineas. There was a lot," she said.

Turner said eleven surviving horses are being boarded elsewhere temporarily.

Turner started a GoFundMe page to help the family rebuild, even though she said so much is irreplaceable.

"Her husband built that barn and he's not around anymore to rebuild and that was like the last thing that she had to hold on to," Turner said.

