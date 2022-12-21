Wyandot County deputy killed in crash remembered fondly by community, colleagues

Daniel Kin died on Dec. 15 after a crash in Pickaway County. Colleagues and Wyandot County residents remember him as amicable, funny and positive.

CAREY, Ohio — The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen officer Daniel Kin with a procession from the place his body was held to Our Lady of Consolation National Shrine in Carey. Kin's hearse was escorted by the entire department.

“Daniel was a great guy, and the heart of this county has been broken,” county resident Tonia Kitzler said.

Kitzler was Kin's elementary school librarian and knew him from an early age. She described Kin as someone who brought joy to everyone.

Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey said Kin had a personality people loved and fit in from the very beginning.

“He could walk into any room and just brighten up everybody’s day," Frey said. "He had a passion for this job. He had a positive outlook on life. He had funny jokes. He just got along with everyone so well.”

Frey said there’s been an outpouring of support from first responders across the state.

“We’ve actually gotten a lot of great support throughout the state of Ohio from the other agencies, so that helps a lot,” Frey said.

He said Upper Sandusky and the rest of Wyandot County is a small, close-knit community and replacing Kin won’t be easy.

“We’ll fill in where we need to be and we’ll be fine, but his death is definitely going to be tragic to us all,” Frey said.

Kin's death is tragic for many like Frey and Kitzler who have fond memories of him and are beginning the process to heal.

“I think by everyone sharing stories of him, and what he said and did, that helps everyone heal,” Kitzler said.