Community centers anticipate money from federal stimulus bill

The Frederick Douglass Community Center has slowly been making improvements, but stimulus money could be the fresh start it needs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Reggie Williams, the Executive Director of the Frederick Douglass Community Center, took me through all three floors of the place lovingly called "the Doug."

Built in 1979, it hasn't seen much improved since then.

"Our gym is the heart of the building so being able to have a new gym floor and sound system [would be nice]," Williams said. "WIFI is critical because we're in a technological age and to operate programs with laptops and computers."

Over the past seven years in his role, Williams has been resurrecting the building with a fresh coat of paint here and new carpeting there, but he believes using some of the $188 million coming to Toledo from the federal COVID relief bill could breathe new life into the building, and the mayor seems interested.

"I think it's very safe to say those community centers will see investments," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Williams has big dreams for how the Doug could help youth in the community, from being part of the job development program to teaching culinary classes with some improvements to the kitchen.

He also wants to make sure they have stable WIFI to start a coding program in partnership with Bowling Green State University.

"To hear the mayor say personally that the Doug is on his mind and is on the city's mind, that's life changing," Williams said.

Williams even imagines a virtual doctor's appointment station where parents who pick their kids up from daycare can get basic medical needs met.

It's something he says this community deserves.