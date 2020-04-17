TOLEDO, Ohio — The Community Cares Clinic run by University of Toledo medical students has helped serve the community for seven years.

It offers free healthcare visits and prescriptions to the most vulnerable.

The clinic is increasing its operating days to meet a growing need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Richard Paat started the clinic in Toledo after returning from helping in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Ten years later, the clinic has been critical to helping the most at-risk during this pandemic.

"Everybody's a volunteer here: doctors, physicians, nurse practitioners, pas, chiropractor, we have volunteer respiratory therapist, volunteer pharmacist," Paat said.

The clinic is run by medical students from the University of Toledo who help with management and operations, and get hands-on learning with physicians treating the uninsured and under-insured.

"Not only does it provide the students with a great hands-on learning experience, we also provide free medical care and much-needed services for people in the community that really need it," said UT medical student and clinic student director Mark Lewandowski said.

The clinic is usually open just on Thursdays at Cedarcreek Church's south Toledo campus with registration from 5:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Anyone that signs up sees a doctor.

But in light of the coronavirus, it's expanding to Saturday mornings at the same location from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday nights at the church's west Toledo location from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

"There's so many that want a safe place to go where they might not be be exposed to the large numbers of a hospital," Cedar Creek church pastor Mark Snyder said. "So we're able to provide that service here."

The clinic is taking precautions against the coronavirus, like practicing social distancing in the waiting area and wearing masks.

Students are usually able to help see patients, but that's been suspended for now. But they're still helping out in other ways.

"We're taking leadership and having to be in charge with big decisions responding to a public health crisis like this," Lewandowski said. "It's taught me a lot and the whole board a lot about what it takes to respond to something like this on a massive scale."

Paat said they've been in contact with county health officials about helping to staff the Seagate Center if that were needed as an alternate care facility for coronavirus patients.

But it's looking like prevention has been effective and he doesn't believe it will come to that.

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine provides update on Ohio's alternative care centers for COVID-19 surge

RELATED: Physical build-out of SeaGate Centre as alternate coronavirus care facility is postponed

RELATED: Ohio National Guard Adjutant General details plans for converting the SeaGate Centre to coronavirus patient area