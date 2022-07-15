Committee recommends changing city charter to extend consecutive term limit for office of Toledo mayor

A move to change the city charter could allow any mayor to serve a third consecutive term of four years. Currently, only two consecutive terms are allowed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A move to change the city charter by the Charter Review Committee could allow any city of Toledo mayor to serve an additional consecutive term.

This recommendation has rubbed at least one city council member the wrong way.

Though this change from two consecutive four-year terms to three consecutive four-year terms is only a recommendation, Toledo City Council member Katie Moline is not a fan of the proposed change.

Charter Review Committee Chairwoman Peggy Sturgeon said this approved recommendation is not the first time that this issue has come up at a meeting.

But, Thursday's meeting is what could potentially get the ball rolling on changing the charter.

Sturgeon said after the recommendation is approved, it goes before city council. Then, city council will then discuss it and have to come to a two-thirds majority approval vote on this being taken to the public. Finally, after approval, it goes to the public for a vote.

However, Moline said she has concerns about the proposal and those who are trying to push it through. One of those who approved the charter change, Mike Beazley, is Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's new grant finder.

"I just witnessed one of the most self-interested acts of this administration: extending your own terms. Charters should stand the test of time. They should not be changed for one person. That's what I believe is happening," Moline said. "Extending one's own term limits with your political allies I don't think is where operating in a fair space when it comes to the city of Toledo."

Kapszukiewicz is currently in his second consecutive term.

Moline said the council must be in agreement to send the recommendation for a public vote by September at the latest. If they make that deadline, the issue will be on November's election ballot. But, if council does not make a decision by then, there could possibly be a special election for this issue.

WTOL 11 reached out to the mayor's office and to Beazley about the recommendation, but have not heard back as of this writing.

If statements are provided, they will be added to this report.