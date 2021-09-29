Watch Live: Commissioners to announce steps toward new Lucas County Canine Care & Control facility

Plans were in the works for a new $10M facility before the pandemic took hold in 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County commissioners will announce plans for a new canine care and control shelter at a news conference Wednesday.

The announcement is set for 11:15 a.m. in the plaza at One Government Center.

Lucas County commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Pete Gerken, and Gary L. Byers will be joined by Kelly Sears, director of Lucas County Canine Care & Control, to discuss the developments.

There has been talk of renovating or replacing the current building housing LC4 dogs and operations at 410 S. Erie St. for several years. The building itself is more than 50 years old and has had its share of problems, including a water main break in February that rendered the shelter unable to accept owner-surrendered dogs and left LC4 looking for foster and adoptive dog families.

The water main break flooded the basement of LC4 but did not reach the animals. To fix the water main, crews needed to dig up the sidewalk and parking lot.

In February 2020, commissioners approved advertising for contractors to work on a new LC4 facility. At that time, commissioners said a new building was desperately needed to accommodate the needs of the animals and the staff.

Wozniak said then that the project would cost around $10 million. The current building sometimes holds up to 150 dogs and lack of space is one of the biggest problems.

Officials say the current building probably wasn’t built to shelter rescue dogs. Wozniak said in 2020 the new home would be built to fit all of the needs of the animals and staff from spaces for medical attention to kennels and activity space for the dogs.