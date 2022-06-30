Commissioner of economic development has optimistic outlook for Toledo's economy

City of Toledo Commissioner of Economic Development Brandon Selhorst says momentum among several sectors is a sign the region is making progress.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the threat of a recession and a slowdown in the economy, one might think Toledo's resurgence and rebirth might be slowing down, too.

But City of Toledo Commissioner of Economic Development Brandon Selhorst says the city is pushing forward.

"We've historically not seen this much momentum at one time across a number of different sectors. I think that's what gives us the most optimism," Selhorst said.

It's not all smooth sailing, however. Selhorst says despite the forward progress, several projects in the housing and job creation sectors are struggling, or have been put on hold.

"We have major projects we are working on that are certainly struggling that we are trying to save," Selhorst said. "We have projects that have called it quits and said 'we'll have to re-visit this at a later date.'"

One of those projects was the highly-publicized Peloton factory, which canceled plans to move forward in February. Construction on the facility is still happening and Toledo stands to gain, thanks to a joint economic development district with Troy Township. The Glass City will get a portion of the income tax once a company, or companies, moves in.

"The city was set to benefit economically from that deal. That was a major deal for us," Selhorst said.

The commissioner says while the region would love to see a technology company or two move in, manufacturing is where the region's strengths lie, and the market will have to determine who occupies the factory.

The building is scheduled to be complete in the fall.