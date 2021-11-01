Commission votes to ban open carry at Michigan Capitol

The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted Monday morning to ban guns at the Capitol building.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission, which is responsible for overseeing the Capitol and ultimately for making a decision on the future of firearms, pushed back on accepting the responsibility last year. However, on Monday, during a meeting in Lansing, the panel voted unanimously to ban all guns on Capitol grounds.

Concerns over security at Michigan’s Capitol were reignited after the U.S. Capitol came under attack by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters last week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the vote.

"No lawmaker, reporter, staff member, or anyone who works in the Michigan Capitol should fear for their safety at work. But in the past year, we have seen a rapid rise in violent rhetoric and threats to public safety that require our immediate action," her statement read. "In April of 2020, armed protestors stormed the Michigan Capitol and stood in the gallery, long guns in hand, looking to intimidate legislators doing their job to serve the people of Michigan. And last week, we saw an armed insurgency occur in our nation’s capitol. This cannot stand. We must take immediate action to protect everyone who steps foot in our state Capitol."

"The Capitol Commission’s action to ban open carry guns at the Capitol is a good start, but more action is needed. On a normal day, hundreds of people walk through the Capitol, including groups of fourth graders, teachers, and parents on school field trips to learn about state government," Whitmer continued. "That’s why we must take action to ban all weapons at the Capitol to keep Michiganders safe. I am hopeful that the Capitol Commission will recognize the need for further action, and I stand ready to assist in implementing this policy to keep Michiganders safe."

