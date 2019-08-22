LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a commercial vehicle in Lorain County on Wednesday.

This happened near the westbound exit ramp from the Ohio Turnpike to Baumhart Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that the commercial vehicle was headed westbound when it veered off the right side of the road, went through a grass gore and hit an embankment before vaulting over the lanes and striking a minivan. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the side of the road before catching fire with the driver trapped inside.

This is an ongoing investigation and the names of all parties involved are being withheld for notification of family members.

We will continue to keep you updated.

