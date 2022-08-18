Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning

Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp of I-75 southbound in Wood County.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.

No hazardous materials were spilled as a result of the crash. OHSP advised motorists to proceed with caution through the area. A detour was not set up.

The Bowling Green Post of the OSHP is still investigating the crash.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOL 11 for updates.

Connect with us on social media: