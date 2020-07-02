TOLEDO, Ohio — The American Red Cross is gearing up for the annual Mayor D. Michael Collins Blood Drive on Feb. 13.

The blood drive honors the memory of the former Toledo mayor who died in 2015.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Toledo Patrolman's Association Union Hall on Franklin.

There is a desperate need for donated blood; if you're interested in being a donor at this blood drive, or any other blood drive, you can register on the Red Cross website.

