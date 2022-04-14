Nature's Nursery is getting a new home

Renovation plans are underway at the organization's new location in Waterville, OH.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Nature’s Nursery will soon have a “New Nest”.

The new building in Waterville, along with 5 acres of adjacent land, has been purchased and renovation plans are underway.

For the first time in the organizations 33 years of operations, Nature’s Nursery will have the ability to be open to the public in this new location.

The new facility will include a full classroom, an interior education animal experience and an outdoor animal habitat viewing area. In addition, they will have six dedicated clinic rooms, including an on site x-ray, a surgical suite, a baby animal nursery and an aquatic animal room.

The Nature’s Nursery “The Nest We Need” capital campaign is a $1.5 million project. To date, $1.1 million of the needed funds have already been raised.

To help Nature’s Nursery reach their goal, you can be apart of their next chapter by sponsoring a habitat, sponsoring a clinic room or making a donation at one of their various giving levels.