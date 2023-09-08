Comedian Chris Tucker announces Cleveland date for upcoming tour

Chris Tucker's upcoming tour will make a stop in Cleveland for a performance at the State Theatre in Playhouse Square on Thursday, October 12.

CLEVELAND — For the first time since 2011, you will have the opportunity to see celebrated comedian Chris Tucker live in person.

Widely renowned for his beloved roles in the hit movies "Friday", "The Fifth Element" and the "Rush Hour" series as well as many more credits as an actor and producer, Tucker's upcoming tour will make a stop in Cleveland for a performance at the KeyBank State Theatre in Playhouse Square on Thursday, October 12.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour." said Chris Tucker in an official press release for his tour announcement.

Tickets for the October show in downtown Cleveland go on sale at PlayhouseSquare.org on Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. You can also visit the Playhouse Square website for more details on presale ticket availability.

