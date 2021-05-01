Columbus Zoo welcomes first baby koala born at the zoo in 15 years

This is the first koala joey born at the zoo since 2006 and the third successful birth since the zoo began housing koalas in 1991.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the first baby koala born at the zoo in 15 years.

The zoo says Katy gave birth to her little joey on July 5, 2020, and it is developing inside her pouch.

This is the first koala joey born at the zoo since 2006 and the third successful birth since the zoo began housing koalas in 1991.

Koalas are marsupials that give birth to tiny, underdeveloped young that are the size of a jellybean.

Unlike other mammals that develop in their mothers’ wombs, marsupial babies have to make their way from the birth canal to their mothers’ pouch. The zoo says Katy’s joey has already achieved the milestone.

The zoo says the baby will be protected inside Katy’s pouch as it continues to grow. Katy can open and close the pouch using a special muscle.

The joey is currently the size of a softball and has recently opened its eyes.