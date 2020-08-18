Columbus Zoo provides virtual visit to 5-year-old boy with immune disorder

Bryce Linton has a condition called Hyper IgM, which is a life-threatening immune disorder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium helped brighten the day of a little boy who is not able to visit zoos right now.

Bryce Linton, 5, has a condition called Hyper IgM, which is a life-threatening immune disorder.

Linton, who lives in Massachusetts, needs an unrelated blood stem cell donor to help cure him.

Be The Match, an organization that helps connect patients with donors for life-saving bone marrow or cord blood transplants wanted to do something special for Bryce and connected him with the Columbus Zoo.

Jack Hanna sent him a special message and Bryce was able to virtually meet several animals including a cheetah, which is his favorite.

"This is probably the hardest time in me and my husband's life where we can't solve this problem for him," said Bryce's mom, Julie Creedon-Linton. "He needs a match in order to have a cure. The longer we wait, the more likely he is to get sick, or potentially get sick, and his body starts to breakdown even more."