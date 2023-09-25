Columbus Zoo announces death of beloved cow

Belle arrived at the zoo in 2015 when she was just under a year old.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its beloved cows.

The zoo announced on Monday that Belle, a Dexter cow, passed away.

Belle arrived at the zoo in 2015 when she was just under a year old.

Circumstances surrounding Belle's death were not immediately available and the zoo is awaiting necropsy results from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Belle had a big personality and will be sorely missed at the barn. She was a one-of-a-kind cow, even within her breed. Our team, along with her barnyard family, will miss her ‘car alarm’-style moo and strong personality dearly,” said her keeper team.

Dexter cows are considered a Heritage Breed and they originate from Ireland. They are selectively bred for their small stature while maintaining excellent meat and milk production, according to the zoo.