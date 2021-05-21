Columbus teacher saves 4th student in 3 years with Heimlich Maneuver

Brandi Slauter helped those four students who were choking at Easthaven Elementary School all within the last three years.

Brandi Slauter says she gets in about 2,000 steps per days, circling the lunchroom at Easthaven Elementary School in Columbus.

“I’m just constantly going up and down the aisles, just looking at the kids, and if I hear one slight cough, then I’m just turning to the child just to say, are you okay, are you doing okay, and I want that contact and that communication from the kids just to let me know that they are fine because I definitely do stay on high alert,” she said.

And there’s a reason for that. She doesn’t want a repeat of what happened earlier this month to one of her third-graders.

“I start with my fruit, and so when I was eating my orange, like a piece of orange got stuck in my throat, and I couldn’t get it out,” said 9-year-old Kyree Isles. “I couldn’t breathe, and so I went to walk up to my teacher. She did the Heimlich.”

But doing the Heimlich didn’t seem to be working at first. Slauter said at least three minutes went by, and Kyree was still choking.

“I couldn’t figure out why he wouldn’t cough, so I started again with the back thrusts and then the chest thrusts, and he still was not coughing,” she said. “I bent him slightly more forward and kept with the chest thrusts, and then he finally just gave a cough at that moment, and then we had the custodian Mr. Brown come over, and he just kind of helped us both out of the lunchroom because we both were in exhaustion at that point because it seemed like we had just being doing the Heimlich forever.”

There was at least some time for a hug, something Slauter said was much needed. But Kyree went home with his mom to rest.

But he did have a message for his teacher that he shared with 10TV.

“Thank you for saving me because I could have died, and I’m happy that you know how to do the Heimlich, and yeah, thank you,” he said.

But Slauter’s reign as a student hero did not start that day. In fact, Kyree was the fourth student she saved from choking in just the past three years. She’s now a bit of a Heimlich hero.

“I think the word is getting out,” Slauter joked. “I think once we hit No. 4, now everybody’s like, yeah, we think we got the right person in the lunchroom.”

During her first year of teaching at the school, a student choked on pizza. The next year, another student choked on pizza, while a different student choked while eating two sausages at once. And, of course, Kyree choked on an orange during this school year. Slauter saved all four. She credits the training she got from the school nurse.

“It’s our job and our duty as teachers to just make sure that our kids feel safe with us at all times, no matter if they’re eating or in the classroom,” she said. “And if we just continue to constantly circulate and chat with them, just to make sure that they’re okay, then we’ll be on alert, and we’ll be ready and prepared in the event that there’s an emergency.”

And, as for Kyree, he learned a bit of a lesson from his choking incident as well.