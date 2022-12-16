Columbus police investigating what led to shooting, police pursuit & officer firing weapon

Police say a man was hurt but it is unclear if he was injured during an initial shooting between him and a woman or when an officer fired his weapon Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking into what led to a shooting between a man and woman, a police pursuit and an officer firing his weapon Sunday night.

Columbus Police Sgt. Rich Weiner said at 9:17 p.m., officers near Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue witnessed an altercation and a shooting between a man and a woman.

The man then left the area in a car and police aired the vehicle's description over radios to other officers.

Responding officers that came to the area spotted the vehicle and pursued it more than two miles to the area of Parsons Avenue and East Kossuth Street.

Weiner said the officers approached the car in an attempt to take the man into custody and one officer fired his weapon during the interaction.

The man then drove off again to the 800 block of Ann Street where he got out of the vehicle and ran away, Weiner said.

Officers soon found the vehicle and a blood trail. Weiner said the officers then went to a nearby home where they found the man.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center. Weiner described the man's condition as stable.

After police originally told 10TV the man was shot by officers, Weiner said in a briefing it was unclear if the man was injured in the initial shooting near Alum Creek Dr. and E. Livingston Ave. or when an officer fired his weapon.

Weiner said a gun was found near the first scene but it is unclear to whom it belongs.

The woman is in custody at police headquarters to be interviewed by detectives. Police will also interview the man.

Weiner said detectives are investigating who fired the weapon in the first shooting.

Dispatchers initially told 10TV a shooting victim was found near Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue but now it is unclear if anyone was shot at that scene.

Police said in a release that the woman and a small child were not injured during the shooting that happened on Alum Creek Dr. and E. Livingston Ave.

Police will be looking for surveillance video and will be reviewing body camera video to figure out what happened.

Weiner said the situation happened over the course of an hour.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation into the officer firing his weapon.

Columbus police said the man has been identified but his name is being withheld pending further investigation.