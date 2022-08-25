Conceptual agreement reached between Columbus school board, teachers' union

The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement, after nearly fourteen continuous hours of negotiations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 hours of negotiations. The agreement tentatively ended a strike that began Monday.

The school board and teachers' union released statements around 3 a.m. Thursday of the announcement, but details of the new agreement were not immediately available.

The agreement was reached on a new labor contract covering nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals employed by Columbus City Schools.

Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday if both parties approve the deal.

Students will remain in online learning for Thursday and Friday, giving teachers two days for planning to prepare for a return to school on Monday.

Columbus Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said the board is happy to reach a conceptual agreement with the union and to soon have students back in the classrooms.

"While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments," Adair said in a statement.

Since March, the union pressed for safer buildings, better heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a more well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education. The school board said its offer put children first.

The union said more than 94% of its members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday and members took to picket lines for the first time since 1975.

“We recognize the sacrifices students, parents, and teachers alike have made during the last three days as we fought for the schools Columbus students deserve.” said union spokesperson Regina Fuentes. “Let the history books reflect that this strike was about students who deserved a commitment to modern schools with heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and P.E..”

Fuentes said CEA members will first review and vote on the ratification of the agreement. A mass membership meeting is being planned for this weekend, potentially ending the strike.

Statement from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

I commend #Columbus teachers and the District for putting our children first, and doing what was necessary to get kids back in the classroom. In my conversations with the @ColumbusEA and @ColsCitySchools leadership, this was always about what was best for our students. 1/2 — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) August 25, 2022

Statement from Columbus City Council